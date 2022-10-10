Boeing 737 Max flight lands in China after nearly four years, say reports

On Monday, the commercial Boeing 737 Max flight by the MIAT Mongolian Airlines landed in China, making it the first commercial flight by the model in the country since it was grounded by the government in March 2019. Since then Beijing has not returned to commercial service.

The data from flight tracking websites FlightRadar24 and VariFlight shows that Flight OM235 was operating a round trip between Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar and Guangzhou city in China. According to the airlines' website, MIAT Mongolian Airlines has also scheduled and listed the same flight again on October 17 and October 24 which will be using the Boeing 737 Max.

The 737 planes have returned to commercial service in almost every country but China and Russia, as the latter has been sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Boeing said that it would begin remarketing some of the planes meant for Chinese customers, last month. US regulators lifted the ban in late 2020, followed by Europe and other countries since said the reports.

“We continue to work with global regulators and our customers to safely return the 737 Max to service worldwide,” said Boeing in a statement but refused to comment any further on this development.

The 737 Max flights were grounded after they were involved in two fatal crashes, one in Indonesia (October 2018) and the other in Ethiopia (March 2019). Notably, China was the first one to ground the flight model.



