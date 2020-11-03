Biden may secure narrow win against Donald Trump in US Election 2020: Survey

One of the most important days in political history is finally here and people are now heading towards their nearest polling booths and drop-in boxes to cast their ballots on the day of the US election 2020.

The results for the elections will be out soon, and the next President will be decided out of the Democratic candidate and the Former President Joe Biden and current President and the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Many international organisations are now concluding their opinion polls and interestingly various astrologers and even Serbian bears are also rushing to make their predictions about who will chair the White House for the next four years.

While many are predicting Biden's win, a poll by Reuters and Ipsos has claimed that Biden is leading but by a very small margin, especially in the states North Carolina and Arizona — two states where Donald Trump had secured the winning spot in 2016 elections against Hillary Clinton.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading nationwide by 52 per cent supporters and Trump trailing back with only 44 per cent supporters. Almost 50 per cent of Florida residents have shown support for Joe Biden, which is a progress from a week's prior poll that showed the two leaders on an almost tie with 49-47 per cent support in the state.

Arizona, however, has not yet picked out a clear winner as the two leaders are still tied in a tie. The same is the situation in the state of North Carolina where 51 per cent people said they believe Trump would be a better leader for handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Michigan and Wisconsin — two states that Trump had won in 2016 — have picked Biden as a clear winner with a difference of at least 10 per cent in the support base (with 52 per cent voters supporting Biden in Michigan and 53 per cent in Wisconsin). The same has been predicted by the opinions polls conducted by American media organisation CNN International.

Nearly 25 per cent of the Pennsylvania residents have already cast their votes and have supported Biden. This is also a state where 51 per cent people think Biden will be able to handle the coronavirus pandemic in a better way than Trump. Nearly 51 per cent people are supporting Biden and Trump is struggling to fill the gap with only 44 per cent supporters in the state.

The poll was conducted between October 29 to November 2 and studied responses from 1,333 adults, including 914 likely voters. The organisation also conducted polls of likely voters in six key states, namely Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.