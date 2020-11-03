Twitter labels Donald Trump's tweet again, calls it 'disputed'

Twitter has once again labelled the tweet of US President Donald Trump and described the content as "disputed" and potentially "misleading".

Trump took to Twitter to criticise apex court's decision for allowing the state of Pennsylvania for counting mailed ballots three days post the presidential election, calling it "dangerous" and warning it would trigger "violence".

"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Twitter labelled the US president's tweet, saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Facebook also added a label to the post, which said, "Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods."

About a month ago, Trump claimed he is "immune" to novel coronavirus after getting a treatment, which according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is incorrect as it says no evidence backs this claim.

The social media giant added a warning label to the tweet and said it "violated" rules for "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19."

Twitter had also labelled Trump's tweet before when he called coronavirus is less deadly than seasonal flu and asking people to vote twice.