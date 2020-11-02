Grateful that Trump hasn't tried bottling his urine and selling it as Immunity juice: John Oliver slams the US President

With just few hours left of the election day in America, popular host John Oliver came down heavily on President Donald Trump on his show 'Last Week Tonight'. Oliver called out Trump for his handling of the coronavirus in the country in his signature style.



Oliver played a clip in which Trump said he's tired of hearing COVID covered so much in the media.



"Believe me, I would love nothing more than to not talk about COVID and return to subjects we normally cover on this show, like scented candle fraud or alpaca veterinarian malpractice, but unfortunately, I can't do that when so many Americans are still dying of COVID … every day," Oliver quipped.



The popular host then played a news clip in which sever voters, presumably supports of the US President, said that Trump has handled the pandemic well. One person said Trump was "doing the best he can".



"Is he?" Oliver said. "I guess that depends, doesn't it? Do you mean he's doing the best that any president can? Or the best that he can? Because if it's the second one, you may actually be write. We should probably be grateful he hasn't tried bottling his urine and selling it as Trump Immunity Juice."

Oliver pointed out three "crucial" areas in which he believes Trump has fallen short in dealing with the coronavirus: preparation, coordination and communication.





He then played a clip in which then-President Obama predicated that a deadly airborne disease could very easily be a reality at some point in the future. In his speech, Obama noted that former President George W Bush also had been taking steps to prepare for a pandemic.



Oliver pointed out that Trump's administration "disbanded Obama's pandemic team" and "cut CDC staff operating in China by more than two-thirds" and terminated a pandemic early-warning program.



He also criticized Trump for responding too slowly when authorities learned about the coronavirus, even though Trump repeatedly boasted about putting "a ban on China."



Oliver also pointed out that 45 countries had imposed a travel ban before the US. He also pointed out how Trump was too slow to restrict travel from Europe, which many feel led to the outbreak of the virus in New York.



Oliver also added how Trump administration also ignored early warnings from Prestige Ameritech executive VP Mike Bowen about a potential mask shortage.



Trump had "repeatedly underlined public messaging" from the beginning even though he knew "early on just how bad this could get."



Oliver then showed news clips of Trump telling how bad the virus was in private recordings but downplayed its danger in public speeches.