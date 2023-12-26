Beijing warns rocket remnants to hit South China Sea amid ongoing dispute with Philippines

Beijing warned that the remnants of its recently launched Long March 5 might hit an area of the South China Sea, on Tuesday (Dec 26). Meanwhile, the Philippines said that it is not provoking conflict in the disputed sea in response to China’s accusation that Manila is encroaching on Beijing’s territory.

Remnants of Chinese rocket to fall in South China Sea

Beijing’s maritime safety administration warned that the rocket debris days after the sixth deployment of its most powerful launch vehicle is expected to fall off the coast of China’s island province of Hainan between 11:00 am (local time) and noon.

China launched a Long March 5 on December 15 from Hainan’s Wenchang launch site, marking the sixth launch of the rocket type since its first flight around seven years ago.

The successfully launched Long March 5 mission was described by the Chinese state media as “a high-orbit optical remote sensing satellite”.

The “satellite” will be used to conduct land surveys, crop yield assessments, environmental management, meteorological warning and forecasting, and disaster prevention and relief, reported China’s state news agency Xinhua.

The Chinese media also said that the powerful rocket – typically used to launch very large payloads – was carrying a payload of 18.5 metres far more than the usual 12.267 metres. Beijing has not released any images of the satellite to the public.

China has repeatedly garnered criticism from the European Space Agency and NASA over its lack of efforts to safely deorbit its rockets’ core stage after it reached orbit.

Over the years, this has left massive pieces of debris to fall in an uncontrolled manner by atmospheric drag, creating panic on the ground about where it might land. In 2020, debris from a Long March 5B fell on Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings.

Philippines responds to China’s latest accusation

People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, on Monday (Dec 25) wrote that the Philippines has relied on the support from the United States to continually provoke China, with “extremely dangerous” behaviour which is seriously harming regional peace and stability.

“Philippines is not provoking conflict,” Philippine’s military spokesperson Medel Aguilar told state-run broadcaster PTV, on Tuesday (Dec 26).

He added, “We follow international law and we are only implementing our domestic law, meaning the limits of our territorial waters and exclusive economic zone where we have sovereign rights.”

During the interview, Aguilar also said that Manila is not the one conducting activities that puts vessels and seafarers in danger and went on to accuse Beijing of performing dangerous manoeuvres which have resulted in collisions at sea.

“They are the ones committing all the violations,” he told the state-run broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Manila, on Tuesday said the Philippines is causing tensions by sending construction supplies to its grounded navy vessel in the Second Thomas Shoal.

“The Philippines, bolstered by external support, has brushed aside China’s goodwill and restraint and repeatedly challenged China’s principles and red line,” said the embassy, citing the Chinese foreign ministry.

The tensions between the Philippines and China have risen in recent months as both sides continue to engage in a war of words over the South China Sea, particularly since China allegedly, earlier this month rammed a ship carrying the Philippines’ military chief.