Philippines accuses China of ramming, using water cannon on resupply vessels in South China Sea

A Philippine coastguard official has accused China of aggressive actions in the South China Sea, alleging that Chinese forces fired water cannon and rammed two Philippine resupply vessels on Sunday (Dec 10).

According to Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson, one of the Philippine ships sustained "serious engine damage" during the encounter.

This marks the second collision between Philippine and Chinese ships in the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal since October.

The shoal, situated in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, is uninhabited but strategically significant, housing Filipino soldiers aboard a grounded warship since 1999 to safeguard Manila's claims in the disputed waters.

As of now, Chinese officials have not provided an immediate comment on the allegations made by the Philippine coastguard.

The clash follows another incident on Saturday when the Philippines condemned China's actions as "illegal and aggressive" after the Chinese coast guard reportedly used water cannon against a civilian government vessel belonging to the Philippines' fisheries bureau.

The collision occurred as a Christmas convoy, consisting of around 40 Philippine vessels, set sail on a mission to the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.

The convoy includes over 200 fishermen, youth leaders, and civil society groups, aligning with the Atin Ito (This is Ours) campaign network's efforts.

The campaign is a civilian-led advocacy initiative aimed at asserting the Philippines' rights in the South China Sea amid longstanding territorial disputes.