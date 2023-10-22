Philippines says China Coastguard Vessel collided with resupply boat, Beijing reacts 'lawfully' blocked

The Philippines on Sunday (Oct 22) slammed a Chinese coastguard vessel of colliding with their resupply boat which was moving towards a tiny garrison in the disputed South China Sea.



In a statement, a government task force said that the "dangerous blocking manoeuvres of China Coast Guard vessel 5203 caused it to collide with the Armed Forces of the Philippines-contracted indigenous resupply boat", which was at a distance of 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Second Thomas Shoal.



Meanwhile, another Philippine coastguard vessel, which was escorting the resupply mission “bumped" into what the task force said was as a "Chinese Maritime Militia vessel".

"The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea condemns in the strongest degree the latest dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the CCG and the Chinese Maritime Militia done this morning," the task force stated.

China claims Philippines ships 'lawfully' blocked

Reacting to the allegations of the Philippines, China's coast guard on Sunday (Oct 22) stated that it "lawfully" blocked Philippine vessels, which they claimed were transporting "illegal construction materials" to a warship in the disputed region of the South China Sea.



In the last few months, China and the Philippines have faced each other numerous times in the South China Sea, especially in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, which is a part of the Spratly Islands.



The Philippines has been providing supplies to troops which are present on a World War Two-era, transport-ship-turned-military outpost on the shoal. Because of this, the China Coast Guard has been repeatedly deploying vessels to block the resupply missions.

The Philippine military last week had asked China to stop its "dangerous and offensive" actions after a Chinese navy ship appeared and made attempts to cut off a Philippine navy vessel, which was carrying out a resupply mission.



The Philippines has been warned by China against any further "provocations", stating that they have been violating the territorial sovereignty through such acts.



China has made claims of its sovereignty over the entire South China Sea and has a dotted line on its maps which cuts into the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.



The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 stated that the claims of China had no legal basis.

