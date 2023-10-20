Six Chinese warships were operating in West Asia amid Israel-Hamas tensions

Up to six Chinese warships have been operating in West Asia over the past week, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday (Oct 19) citing reports. The naval presence was reported amid an escalating situation in West Asia due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Chinese Defence Ministry website said that the 44th naval escort task force has been involved in routine operations in the area since May.

Last week it spent several days on a visit to Oman, it also took part in a joint exercise with the country's navy. Chinese state media reported that the task force left the capital Muscat on Saturday, and was en route for an unspecified destination.

The report mentioned that the task force is from the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre, which includes the Zibo, a Type 052D guided-missile destroyer, and also the frigate Jingzhou. It also has the integrated supply ship Qiandaohu.

The new convoy is led by the PLA's Northern Theatre command and includes another Type 052 destroyer, the Urumqi, as well as the frigate Linyi and the supply ship Dongpinghu.

Notably, the US sent its most advanced carrier the USS Gerald R Ford and its battle group to the eastern Mediterranean amid the ongoing war. The Dwight D Eisenhower carrier strike group is also on its way to the region.

The current status of these warships is not known.

Watch: Several killed in Israeli strike at Gaza church, Hamas claims × Xi on Israel-Hamas war

This report coincided with Chinese leader Xi Jinping's call for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors for Gaza. His comment came in a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

State media quoted Xi as telling Madbouly that China supports Egypt's efforts to let in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Also read: Gaza Strip and the struggle for survival for millions of its residents

The Chinese president's words are among the first he has made regarding the conflict, which erupted on October 7 after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, sparking a huge military assault on Gaza.

Egypt and the US agreed on Wednesday to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip "in a sustainable manner" through Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Separately, Xi also said China was willing to work with Egypt to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy, adding that he will also encourage capable Chinese enterprises to invest there.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE