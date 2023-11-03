Baltic Sea' situation 'dire' due to human activities and global warming: Report

Baltic Sea, the largest expanse of brackish water in the world, as per German media reports, is on the verge of collapse.

The sea's ecosystem, as per reports, is reeling under the detrimental impact of environmental pollution and overfishing.

Dire situation

A recent report by the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM) about the state of the Baltic Sea paints a dire situation, reports German media.

The HELCOM study indicates that, despite conservation efforts by ecologists and experts alike, over the last few years, there have been no improvement in the state of the Baltic Sea. In fact, the condition in certain areas has deteriorated, shows the report.

"The health of the Baltic Sea ecosystem is under threat from the increasing effects of climate change and biodiversity degradation, catalysed by pollution, demands on land use, resource extraction and other pressures," says the report.

What are the primary challenges to the Baltic Sea?

As per the report, Baltic Sea is primarily affected by human-induced activities like eutrophication — the over-enrichment of water, harmful substances and pollutants, oxygen depletion, and habitat destruction.

These human activities, as per the report, are "enhanced" by climate change.

"Climate change effects are already evident in the Baltic Sea, and global warming is expected to lead to further hydrological and ecological changes in the near future."

Quoting the report, German news outlet Bild reports, "Specific species, such as water birds, are facing drastic hardship, particularly along the German coast of the Baltic Sea. The condition is especially serious in the Bay of Kiel, Mecklenburg Bay, and Arkona Basin, where Rugia Island is located. The local porpoise population is also in jeopardy."

This degradation not only affects the marine and animal life but also impacts humans. "The degradation of the marine ecosystem also reduces its (Baltic Sea) ability to produce goods and services for the benefit of society, with effects on our well-being," says the report.

The way forward

The report states that continued efforts to improve the environmental status of the Baltic Sea's biodiversity are of key importance.

It speculates that successfully limiting the amount of pressure human activities put on the environment should "show signs of improvement and support a sustainable marine region."