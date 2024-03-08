At 92, Rupert Murdoch plans his fifth wedding, this time with molecular biologist Elena Zhukova

Former Fox and News Corp chairman and media mogul Rupert Murdoch has been engaged for the sixth time to a retired scientist Elena Zhukova and is gearing up to get married for the fifth time at the age of 92.

The office of Rupert Murdoch announced that the 92-year-old media mogul will get married to 67-year-old retired molecular biologist Zhukova, as reported by the New York Times.

Murdoch started dating Zhukova soon after breaking his two-week-long engagement to 67-year-old conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith.

The wedding will be held at Moraga, his California vineyard and estate and the invitations have already been sent out, reported the Times, citing Murdoch's representative. The media mogul has been married four times earlier.

Zhukova was previously married to Russia-born British billionaire

Murdoch first met Zhukova at a large family gathering which was hosted by his third wife, Wendi Deng, whom he remained married to for 14 years and filed for divorce in 2013.

The reports of Murdoch’s latest engagement emerged just five months after he declared that he was stepping down from News Corp's media empire.

Murdoch’s New York-based company News Corp includes multiple national and international digital news outlets, some of which are the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Sky News Australia and HarperCollins.

According to Bloomberg, the media mogul's net worth is $8.96 billion. The new fiancee of Murdoch was previously appointed as a molecular diabetes specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, reported the New York Times.

Zhukova, who originally belongs to Russia, once while speaking about her family, referred to them as being part of the "usual, normal Moscow intelligentsia". She had earlier married Alexander Zhukov, a Russia-born British billionaire energy investor.

The last wife of Murdoch was the former supermodel Jerry Hall. The couple divorced in 2022. Before that, he was married to Wendi Deng, Anna Murdoch Mann and Patricia Booker and has six children.