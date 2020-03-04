As Democrats fight in US primaries, Trump's job approval ratings remain in 'upper range'

As Democrats fight it out in the primaries for the presidential elections, US President Trump's job approval ratings "remains in the upper range of his ratings", according to the latest Gallup poll results.

The poll states the US president's ratings is at 47 per cent currently which has "elevated since just before the US Senate voted to keep him in office" after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach the president.

Gallup in its report said Trump's approval ratings were high despite "fears about the spread of the coronavirus led to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst week since the financial crisis of 2008" and the fact that the "US president "pardoned seven people, including Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to securities and tax violations."

"None of these news events seems to have affected the president's current job approval rating appreciably," it said.

"The two-percentage-point drop from earlier this month is not a statistically meaningful change," the poll noted.

According to Gallup, the "political polarization" in the US "shows no signs of abating" with Republicans overwhelmingly standing behind the president and Democrats giving the US president a thumbs-down.

The polls says 92 per cent Republicans support the president while just 8 per cent Democrats appove of Trump.

