Iran slams Joe Biden's 'interference' in anti-hijab protests, says US trying to inflame unrest

Iran on Sunday (October 16) slammed the United States for the so-called "interference" in the nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

US President Joe Biden recently said that he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran. He also mentioned that "we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran. It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. It awakened something that I don't think will be quieted for a long, long time."

During a speech at Irvine Valley Community College in California, Biden said that women "should be able to wear in God’s name what they want to wear. Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights."

In response to Biden's remark, Iran's foreign affairs spokesman Nasser Kanani wrote on Instagram: "Iran is too strong for its will to be swayed by the interference ... by a politician tired of years of failure. We will together defend the independence of Iran."

According to an ISNA report, Kanani said, "On Saturday ... Biden interfered in Iran's state matters by supporting the riots ... In recent days, the US administration has tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses."

International condemnation of the protests led to the imposition of sanctions on Iranian officials and organisations "engaged in the clampdown on protesters" by the United States, Canada, and some European nations.

Violent protests sparked in Iran and abroad after 22-year-old Amini's death in the custody of morality police. Reports have suggested that she was detained for wearing her headscarf in an "improper" way.

