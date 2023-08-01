Another Ukrainian drone hits high-rise office tower in Moscow

Russian media reported another Ukrainian drone hit an office tower in Moscow Tuesday.

According to the city's mayor, several drones were shot down while attempting to fly into Moscow. One of the drones hit the same office tower in Moscow City that was struck earlier, causing damage to the facade on the 21st floor.

“One (drone) flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time. The facade on the 21st floor was damaged," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on Telegram.

“There is no information on casualties”, he said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

This incident followed a drone attack on Sunday, where Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow, damaging two office towers in Moscow City.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Putin claims that Russia has not rejected talks with Ukraine

In response to the drone attack, Moscow's Vnukovo international airport briefly closed, but it later resumed normal operations.

"Vnukovo was temporarily closed for arrivals and departures, the planes are redirected to other airports," Russian news agency TASS quoted an emergency official as saying.

These drone attacks have become more frequent in the region, with Moscow and its surrounding areas being targeted despite their distance from the Ukrainian border.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of being behind these attacks, while the Kremlin views them as acts of desperation due to setbacks on the battlefield during Ukraine's counteroffensive in June.