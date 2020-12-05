Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends 'Tax the Rich' sweatshirts worth $58

The US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — commonly known as AOC — faced a lot of criticism for selling t-shorts and sweatshirts with the slogan "Tax the Rich" for $58. However, AOC has, once again, refused to let her critics troll her.

AOC, a New York Democrat, defended the price tag of her sweatshirts by stating that the garment costs this much as it is made in the US, and not in China like outgoing US President Donald Trump's merchandise.

"Republicans are freaking out bc we don’t use slave-wage labor for merch that funds grassroots organizing. But what’s the difference between Trump’s merch and ours? Ours is made in the US," she said on Twitter.

"Oh, and by the way: Tax the Rich," she added to her tweet.

The rebuttal came after TV show host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter to take a dig at AOC's sweatshirts by posting different t-shirt designs with 'student loan' strikes off painted on it and said, "For $27, you can buy AOC's bullshit t-shirt rather than spending it paying off loans you voluntarily took."

For $27, you can buy AOC's bullshit t-shirt rather than spending it paying off loans you voluntarily took. pic.twitter.com/dLEV3jkBc4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020

He also said the people who bought this 'idiotic' sweatshirt will be stuck with student loan and will be "bearing it alone, since you’ll still be paying down that student debt. You’ll just be $27 poorer and AOC’s war chest will be $27 richer."

Shapiro's show, The Daily Wire, too, took a hit at AOC's sweatshirt costs, and shared memes related to her sweatshirt ideas.

"Impress your friends no matter what protest is on trend!," Daily Wire team tweeted.

Impress your friends no matter what protest is on trend!



Impress your friends no matter what protest is on trend!

It's less than AOC's "tax the rich" sweatshirt too! https://t.co/UgXi04s8BB pic.twitter.com/JFYLg4dTRJ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 3, 2020

This was not the first Shapiro slammed AOC for her comments and actions. A few days ago, when AOC claimed Republicans make fun of her for her old job — she served as a waitress in a local food joint — Shapiro shared experiences of his parents and alleged her of 'whining' about her job. "My dad worked as a pianist in a restaurant for 20 years. My mom worked as a waitress in college. The difference between them and you is that they don't make a career whining about it, or selling $60 sweatshirts to decry a capitalist system that allowed them to rise economically," he tweeted.