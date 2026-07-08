The Canadian province of British Columbia is preparing legal action against OpenAI over the February 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, which left eight people dead. This is one of the first and landmark cases attempting to link an Artificial Intelligence company with a mass murder. The lawsuit will test the limits of AI prompting and answers when it comes to issues of crime, violence and self-destruction.

What happened in Tumbler Ridge and why is OpenAI facing allegations?

In the small northern community of Tumbler Ridge, Jesse Van Rootselaar killed her mother and brother at home, then five students and an educational assistant at the local secondary school, before killing herself. British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma's office said internal OpenAI reports showed its safety teams had flagged the shooter's violent ChatGPT prompts months before the attack, yet the company leadership did not notify police. OpenAI had banned an account linked to Van Rootselaar in June 2025, roughly eight months before the BC shooting, but said the content did not show evidence of an imminent attack, according to AFP.

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British Columbia mass shooting case: The core allegation against OpenAI

OpenAI is facing multiple lawsuits over the shooting, many alleging that its AI models, particularly the popular ChatGPT, did not have enough guardrails to stop answering or encouraging questions to it with intent for murder or suicide. Before the British Colombia lawsuit, the families of seven victims filed their own cases in California three months earlier. Their lawyers said 12 OpenAI employees urged the company to alert police. They alleged that OpenAI stayed silent because "reporting one case would mean reporting thousands", according to the lawsuit.

"We will pursue every available avenue to hold OpenAI and its decision-makers accountable," BC Attorney General Sharma said in a statement issued by her office.

An apology from OpenAI CEO over the British Columbia shooting

In April, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman published an apology letter in the local newspaper, saying he was "deeply sorry that we did not alert law enforcement" about the banned account. The company said it has strengthened its safeguards and maintains a zero-tolerance policy on the use of its tools for violence. It also said that, under guidelines updated after June 2025, the account would have been reported to law enforcement.

What comes next in the British Columbia mass shooting case against OpenAI?

The province will seek damages, including the cost of building a new school. Jon Festinger of the University of British Columbia (UBC) Peter A. Allard School of Law said it would be a difficult claim, as BC would have to establish a direct causal link between OpenAI's conduct and the tragedy. The government "must be satisfying themselves that there's a sufficient causal chain", the Narcity website cited him as saying.

British Columbia has pioneered similar litigation in the past. It successfully pursued legal action against tobacco companies, and its opioid lawsuit recently cleared key legal hurdles. The Canadian federal government has pledged C$200 million for a new high school and healthcare upgrades in Tumbler Ridge. A coroner's inquest will examine the deaths, as no criminal trial will take place because the alleged perpetrator is deceased, The Globe and Mail reported.