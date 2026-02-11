As many as eight people, including a gunman, have been killed on Tuesday (Feb 9) in a shooting incident at a secondary school in British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the incident involved an "active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School" in British Columbia province and that "an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury." Police said that there are no other suspects or an ongoing threat to the public. Some local reports indicated that another shooting inside a home took place and police confirmed that two were found dead and both incident could be connected. This takes the total toll in mass shooting incident in Canada's British Columbia to 10. The name of the shooter or motive behind the incident has not been disclosed yet.

According to AP, the town of Tumbler Ridge more than 1,000 kilometers north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. It is a municipality located in British Columbia. The Tumbler Ridge government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

How the situation unfolded?

In a statement, the district administration said that at approximately 1:20 p.m., a gunman started shooting at people inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. A public alert was issued as officers responded to the scene. “As part of the initial response, officers entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, multiple victims were located. An individual believed to be the shooter was found deceased,” it added. It said that apart from the deceased and the injured, all remaining students and staff have been safely evacuated, and police are working closely with the school authorities to support a coordinated reunification process for families. It also said that the situation was brought under control by 6:45 p.m.

Canadian politician Nina Nina Krieger, who serves as Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia, issued a statement saying the situation is “extremely concerning in Tumbler Ridge.” "Residents of Tumbler Ridge are being asked to stay indoors as police respond to a report of an active shooter. All our thoughts are with people in Tumbler Ridge. I’ve spoken to the mayor and local MLA, and we are offering the RCMP any additional assistance they need,” she added in a Facebook post.

District administration's appeal to people