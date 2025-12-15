/From Bondi Beach attack to Peshawar school massacre: 10 major mass shooting incidents that shocked the World

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old US citizen, opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and wounding more than 50. Mateen claimed allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack and took hostages before police killed him in a firefight. The massacre was one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history and a major attack on the LGBTQ+ community.