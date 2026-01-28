/'I love his family': Trump assures 'honourable' probe in Alex Pretti shooting, but blames him for 'carrying a gun'

Amid pressure on his administration over the killing of Alex Pretti, US President Donald Trump has now assured ‘honourable’ probe. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “We’re doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself." Trump also said he felt for the victim’s family. “I love his family and it’s a very sad situation," he said.