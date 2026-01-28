/'I love his family': Trump assures 'honourable' probe in Alex Pretti shooting, but blames him for 'carrying a gun'

Facing backlash over Alex Pretti’s killing, President Donald Trump promised a “honourable and honest” investigation, expressed sympathy for the family, distanced himself from Stephen Miller’s remarks, shifted Minnesota command to Tom Homan, and announced the withdrawal of some federal agents.
Amid pressure on his administration over the killing of Alex Pretti, US President Donald Trump has now assured ‘honourable’ probe. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “We’re doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself." Trump also said he felt for the victim’s family. “I love his family and it’s a very sad situation," he said.
Trump also distanced himself from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's statement. Miller sparked significant controversy by labeling Alex Pretti a "would-be assassin".
Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital and a licensed gun owner, was shot at least 10 times by Border Patrol agents on Nicollet Avenue. Videos showed Pretti holding a cell phone while trying to assist a woman pushed to the ground by agents. He was shot by agents at this time.
Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino claimed Pretti was a "domestic terrorist" who approached agents with a handgun to "massacre" them. The Department of Homeland Security in its preliminary statement said that one Border Patrol agent had fired "defensive shots."
According to a government report sent to Congress, it has been revealed that two US Customs and Border Protection agents fired their weapons at Alex Pretti, . The new information provided by CBP differs from the initial accounts offered by the Department of Homeland Security, which said that one Border Patrol agent had fired "defensive shots." Protest erupted against Trump administration against the killing
Despite blaming Democrats for death of Alex Pretti and Renne Good, Trump was forced to take action over the killing of Pretti. Trump handed over the command in Minnesota to "border czar" Tom Homan. He also announced that some federal agents will leave Minnesota. Though he defended Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ruled out her resignation, he has been forced to take action against Senior Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino.
Even as Trump softened his stance, he pushed the same claims about Pretti carrying a gun as done by others in his administration. "You can’t have guns, you can’t walk in with guns, you can’t do that," Trump said. Earlier, when Trump assured that he will review the situation of Pretti shooting, he added that Pretti shouldn't have carried a gun.