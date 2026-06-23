The Montreal shooter has left behind a disturbing 104-page-long manifesto attacking women, and subscribed to the incel or involuntarily celibate ideology, according to reports. He has been identified as Seth Hatfield, from Lethbridge, Alberta, according to local reports. The shooting occurred in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood of Montreal, Quebec, on June 22, resulting in the death of three people, including a responding police officer, a civilian, and the lone suspect. Sources told TVA Nouvelles that his ideology was similar to that of "incels". He denounced the fate of a majority of men, calling them "ordinary men", saying the women supposedly preferred a small number of "brutes". He also slammed capitalism and deplored "the state of affairs regarding young people (under 30 years old) who live in highly developed Western countries."

His manifesto bemoaned male loneliness and allegedly attacked porn sites, saying they were largely responsible for the state of men today. According to Radio-Canada, he also called for a violent revolution to take down modern capitalist society. “Be steadfast, move forward, and KILL THEM ALL!” he wrote. The police are going through the document to investigate the motives of the shooter and whether he was targeting any particular people in the shooting.

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Montreal shooting victims

The four-star hotel in Côte-des-Neiges became the scene of the shooting after a witness called the police, reporting a "gun sticking out of a window" at around 11.30 am on Monday. Shots rang soon after, and Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) died in the attack. Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi, "an innocent victim", was also killed. Quebec Minister of the National Assembly Monsef Derraji expressed his condolences. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and relatives in this ordeal of unimaginable pain. We offer them our deepest condolences," he wrote.

Montreal shooter's manifesto



Hartfield says in the lengthy document that most women today exhibit "frequent and cruel verbal abuse" towards men. In more derogatory remarks, he says that the women have "abandoned all or most of their efforts to be attractive," with some refusing to have children. "For the average man, the closest thing to the privacy he is entitled to is usually watching internet pornography through his phone screen, in the darkness of his bedroom, late at night," he writes.

He slammed the modern capitalist society, calling on people to lay their hands on "a blade, a rifle, a bomb, or all of the above" and start "a global revolution." He declares, "We must not allow any liberal or capitalist enclave, however small, to continue to exist after we take power."