/Shooting in Montreal's Jewish neighbourhood leaves 3 dead, including gunman

A shooting in a Jewish neighbourhood of Canada's Montreal on Monday (June 23) left three people dead, including a police officer, a local resident and the suspected gunman, according to authorities.

Police said they have not yet determined the motive behind the attack, which took place in an area known for its kosher restaurants and supermarkets and is frequented by Montreal's large Jewish community.

"It is with immense sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers in the line of duty," Montreal police said in a statement posted on X.

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Authorities later confirmed that the suspect and a resident were also killed. Police urged people to stay away from the area while the situation remained under investigation.

Public broadcaster Radio Canada reported that another police officer suffered serious injuries during the incident.

The identity of the resident who was killed was not immediately released. Montreal police were expected to provide further details during a media briefing later in the day.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a prominent Canadian civil society group, said it was "closely monitoring the situation."

"As we await more details about the nature of this horrifying incident, we urge community members to exercise vigilance," CIJA said.

Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafreniere advised residents to remain indoors.

"People should not be going out."

"We're on the ground, and the crisis unit is being set up," Lafreniere told reporters.

"For now, we don't really know what the motive of this individual was," he added.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette said she was "deeply shaken by the tragic events that occurred today in the Côte-des-Neiges area."

"It is essential to allow the authorities to do their work and to avoid speculation," added Frechette.

Police said the incident began shortly before midday. Emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene, while a police helicopter was seen flying overhead.

The affected area includes a supermarket, several shops and a residential building.