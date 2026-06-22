/Lionel Messi creates World Cup history with record 17th goal, surpasses Klose

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has created FIFA World Cup history after scoring a record-breaking 17th career tournament goal to become the competition's all-time top scorer. He achieved this monumental feat during his team’s second group stage fixture against Austria in Dallas on Monday (Jun 22), with Argentina leading 1-0 at half-time. After uncharacteristically missing out on scoring a penalty early in the game, Messi made up for it with a precise strike inside the penalty box in the 38th minute to get past Germany’s Miroslav Klose on the all-time World Cup tally.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Earlier in his team’s tournament opener against Algeria, Messi scored his maiden World Cup hat-trick and, with that, equalled Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals. Needing just one to get past the former Germany striker, Messi netted in the first half against Austria, with the Dallas crowd erupting in joy.

Meanwhile, Messi is playing at his sixth FIFA World Cup, having made his debut back in 2006. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner helped his team win its third world title in the previous edition in Qatar and now aims to repeat the feat in North America. Should Argentina win the 2026 edition, they will become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles.

Tears, joy and records

After shedding tears following his first goal in Argentina’s title defence opener against Algeria last week, Messi revealed that his father is recovering from an unspecified health issue. However, amid personal travails and a troubled build-up to the tournament due to a hamstring injury, Messi’s feats bring joy to him, his team and the countless fans watching worldwide.



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"If anyone thought this group was better off without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important of them all," said midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after the win against Algeria.

