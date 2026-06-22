/Vance says Iran has agreed to resume IAEA nuclear inspections, probably by ‘this week’

US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors from the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency back into the country for inspections of its nuclear sites and material and added, “We have made a lot of great progress on nuclear talks.”

Vance said allowing the nuclear inspectors back in is “probably what we’re most excited about as Americans.” He called it a “very, very good day”.

“That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearising or permanently ending a nuclear weapons programme in Iran,” Vance said.

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Vance further said that he expected IAEA inspections, which were carried out for years under the previous JPCOA nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration, to resume “as soon as this week”.

‘Four objectives achieved in talks’: Vance

Vance said four objectives had been achieved in talks so far: allowing the IAEA nuclear inspectors, building a mechanism to open the Strait of Hormuz, building a mechanism for “deconfliction for the regional ceasefire” in Lebanon, and stepping up a process for future negotiations.

Vance told reporters in Switzerland that though he will be heading back to the US, the technical talks with Iran will continue “over the weeks and days to come.”

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful, final deal,” Vance said, adding, “There is still a lot to do.”

Vance touted “good progress” in the first direct talks between the US and Iran and called the past 24 hours “probably the most peaceful that we’ve seen” in Lebanon since the war began. Israel’s conflict with Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon derailed efforts for peace talks on several occasions.

US-Iran war and Israel-Hezbollah fight a ‘bit of chicken-and-egg problem’

Vance referred to the US-Iran war and the Israel-Hezbollah fight as a “bit of a chicken-and-egg problem” and even suggested that some of the strikes may have been ordered by a “junior guy who fires a drone that didn’t have approval from the high command.”

Vance said Israel and every other nation has the right to self-defence, but if the conflict spirals out of control, that’s worse for everybody’s self-defence and security.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also reported “good progress” in Sunday’s first round of talks.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei earlier downplayed talks about the Iranian nuclear programme on Sunday, telling reporters there had been “a very brief discussion” on the topic, “but there was no discussion of details, and it cannot be said that negotiations on the nuclear issue have begun.”

US Treasury clears Iran to sell its oil on global markets through August

Meanwhile, the US Treasury on Monday cleared Iran to start selling its oil and gas.

The Treasury confirmed in a statement that it was waiving all existing US sanctions on “the Production, Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products, and Petroleum Products of Iranian-Origin through August 21, 2026.”

Iran’s oil and gas sales had been heavily sanctioned by the US government since President Donald Trump launched his “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran after unilaterally pulling out the US of the previous nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration.

The lifting of the sanctions will give Iran a huge financial boost.