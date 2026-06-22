/Netanyahu says Israel has 'full freedom of action' in Lebanon as first round of peace talks end

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have all freedom to act against threats in Lebanon. In a post on X he wrote, "Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat to them or to the residents of the North."

"The IDF has no restrictions in this regard. I stand behind them; the entire nation stands behind them, he further said and added, "I stand firm that we will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon as long as necessary to protect the residents of the North and all citizens of the country."

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The statement by Netanyahu comes at a time when the first round of talks between US and Iran held in Switzerland on Sunday was focused amongst other things on stopping Israel's war with the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

What does Iran say on Lebanon?

Inclusion of Lebanon has been one of Iran's core issues that it considers non-negotiable for a consolidated peace settlement with US. On several occasions Iran has threatened to abandon the agreement entirely if Israeli strikes and its territorial occupation in Lebanon continued.

Israel has so far not been a part of the negotiations between US and Iran and has objected to a ceasefire in Lebanon becoming part of the deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of the talks on Sunday had said Washington holds a "commitment and responsibility" to force live up to the terms of the peace deal on all fronts.

While Israel has maintained that military operations in southern Lebanon will continue till the time it perceives Hezbollah as a direct threat.