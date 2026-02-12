/Canada school shooting: police identify 18‑year‑old suspect in Massacre

Police in British Columbia, Canada have identified an 18‑year‑old suspect in the deadly Tumbler Ridge school shooting, where multiple victims were killed in both a home and a school attack. Authorities say the suspect shot and killed their mother and 11‑year‑old stepbrother at a residence before opening fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, killing a teacher and several students aged 12‑13, and injuring dozens. The suspect was found dead from an apparent self‑inflicted wound at the school. The motive remains unclear as RCMP continue their investigation.