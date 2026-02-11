/Jesse Strang: 'Biologically male', guns at home, behavioural issues - 5 claims on alleged Canada shooter

After the Canada mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, reports identified 18-year-old Jesse Strang as the alleged suspect. Authorities have not confirmed the identity, while several unverified claims about background, gender identity and firearm access continue circulating online.
After two mass shootings occurred in Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10), reports claimed that the alleged shooter was an 18-year-old transgender person named Jesse Strang. At least nine people were reported killed, and dozens were injured after an alleged shooter launched open fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
The Western Standard and Juno News identified the alleged shooter as Jesse Strang. These outlets stated that they obtained the name from a close family member. Although the information has not been confirmed by the authorities. WION can not independently verify the information.
As per the claims made on social media, including by J Stewart with 15k followers, Strang was a biological male who started identifying as a girl in 2023.
It was claimed that the alleged shooting suspect was raised in a house with guns. Moreover, ot was also alleged that posts from their mother on Facebook suggest Strang had behavioural issues and violent tendencies early on.
Strang's uncle, Russell, confirmed their transgender identity. Moreover, a YouTube account linked to Strang featured the trans flag and an SKS rifle.
In a video on Strang's now-deleted Reddit account, jesseboy347, the alleged shooter was seen firing a Desert Eagle at a range.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended his schedule and trip to Germany after the "tragic events in Tumbler Ridge". He arrived at Parliament Hill in Ottawa and said, "Parents and grandparents, sisters and brothers in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love," adding: "The nation mourns with you. Canada stands by you."