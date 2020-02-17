Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll rises, US and Turkey call out Russia on Syria

China reported 105 new deaths on Monday as the death toll rose to 1,770 due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have asked Russia to stopped backing Syrian atrocities.

Millions quarantined in China as coronavirus death toll rises to 1,770

China reported 105 new deaths on Monday as the death toll rose to 1,770 due to coronavirus. Read more

President Trump, Turkey call Russia to stop backing Syrian 'atrocities'

In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump asked Russia to stop backing Syrian atrocities. Read more

99 more confirmed with coronavirus on Japanese cruise; total cases jump to 454

Nearly 99 more people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama have been confirmed infected with novel coronavirus. Read more

Storm Dennis wreaks havoc across United Kingdom, parts of France

Britain on Monday grappled with the fallout from Storm Dennis, with several major incidents declared due to flooding and hundreds of warnings still in place after it battered the country over the weekend. Read more

UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

The British government will invest 1.2 billion pounds in what it claims is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate weather and climate forecasts. Read more

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Governor

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso. Read more

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: United Nations

Armed men have massacred 22 villagers including 14 children in an anglophone region of Cameroon, according to the United Nations. Read more

United Arab Emirates issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant

The United Arab Emirates has issued an operating licence for the Arab world's first nuclear power plant. Read more

Libya arms embargo has become a joke: United Nations

UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams said that arms embargo has become a joke in Libya as the world body called members to "step up". Read more

Pole vault wonder boy Armand Duplantis breaks own world record within a week

Pole vault's new wonder boy Armand Duplantis is back in the news for breaking his world record within a week. Read more