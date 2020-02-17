Millions quarantined in China as coronavirus death toll rises to 1,770

China reported 105 new deaths on Monday as the death toll rose to 1,770 due to coronavirus.

Over 70,500 people have been infected due to the virus, the National Health Commission said.

China has declared an all-out 'people's war' to tame the coronavirus outbreak with millions quarantined and under stringent lockdown.

Villages and cities have been flooded with battalions of uniformed volunteers and political representatives carrying out the biggest social control campaign in the history of China.

Many public places are in a virtual freeze in China. Beijing's prevention efforts are led by its myriad neighbourhood communities. Government's grid management system is keeping a close watch and a tighter grip over the Chinese population.

The authorities are combining enormous manpower with mobile technology to track people who may have been exposed to the virus from moderate to severe, china has imposed different policies varying from city to city for fending off the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned it is "impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take".