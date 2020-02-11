Sporting events that fell victim to coronavirus!

Sporting events in China have been adversely affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. 

Let's take a look at the events that were either cancelled or postponed due to the spread of the novel virus. 

Athletics

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which had been scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers to settle on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

The Asian Athletics Association cancelled its February 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou.

(Photograph:AFP)

Football

Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

(Photograph:AFP)

Basketball

The International Basketball Federation moved the Feb. 6-9 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Foshan to Belgrade.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between China and Malaysia, to be held in Foshan on February 24, will be rescheduled.

(Photograph:AFP)

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.

But the February 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

(Photograph:AFP)

X-games

The first winter X-Games scheduled to be held in China, in the Huebei province from February 21-23, was postponed.

(Photograph:AFP)

Golf

The elite women's LPGA golf tour cancelled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

The PGA Tour Series-China moved its February 25-28 global qualifying tournament to Lagoi, Indonesia, from Haikou.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Formula E

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21.

The move puts Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19.

(Photograph:AFP)

Boxing

The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was cancelled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

(Photograph:AFP)

Skiing

Skiing's governing body cancelled the February 15-16 World Cup in Yanqing.

(Photograph:AFP)