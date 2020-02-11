Sporting events that fell victim to coronavirus!

Sporting events in China have been adversely affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
Let's take a look at the events that were either cancelled or postponed due to the spread of the novel virus.
The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which had been scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers to settle on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.
The Asian Athletics Association cancelled its February 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou.
(Photograph:AFP)
Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.
Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.
Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.
(Photograph:AFP)
The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.
But the February 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.
(Photograph:AFP)