78th UNGA session: Antonio Guterres calls for 'reforming' Security Council

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for reforms in multilateral institutions, such as the Security Council. "It is reform or rupture," he said at the 78th UNGA session where world leaders gathered in the backdrop of global challenges and rising geopolitical tensions.

"It is high time to renew multilateral institutions based on 21st-century economic and political realities – rooted in equity, solidarity, and universality and anchored in the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. That means reforming the Security Council in line with the world of today. It means redesigning the international financial architecture so that it becomes truly universal and serves as a global safety net for developing countries in trouble," Guterres said during his speech.

He further said that he has "no illusions" and that he knows that reforms are "a question of power".

"I know there are many competing interests and agendas. But the alternative to reform is not the status quo. The alternative to reform is further fragmentation," he added.

Ukraine war, food security

During his address, Guterres also tackled other global issues facing the world at large. It ranged from the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, food security, and more.

"We confront a host of existential threats – from the climate crisis to disruptive technologies – and we do so at a time of chaotic transition. For much of the Cold War, international relations were largely seen through the prism of two superpowers. Then came a short period of unipolarity. Now we are rapidly moving towards a multipolar world. This is, in many ways, positive. It brings new opportunities for justice and balance in international relations," the UN chief said.

Speaking over the war in Ukraine, Guterres said, "The world badly needs Ukrainian food and Russian food and fertilizers to stabilise markets and guarantee food security and I will not give up on my efforts to make it happen."

Guterres also called for forging peace and doing away with the differences. "Our world is becoming unhinged & we seem incapable of coming together to respond. But the @UN was created precisely for moments like this – moments of maximum danger & minimum agreement. What we need is determination to heal divisions & forge peace," he said.

