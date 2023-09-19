Use of drones & submarines by Narco-gangs in Ecuador a worrying trend

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Ecuadorian police defused an explosives-laden drone on the roof of a prison on the 12th of September. Described by the Ecuadorian Interior minister as an "explosive device", the drone perched on the roof of La Roca maximum security jail in Guayaquil. The prison is infamous for housing some of the most dangerous criminals, including the six Colombians suspected of killing the presidential hopeful, Fernando Villavicencio, last month. For an impoverished nation battling the powerful narco-gangs, Increasing usage of drones and submarines by criminals is a worrying trend. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.

