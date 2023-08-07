At least three killed after Russian shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv region: Ukraine

Officials in Kyiv, on Monday (August 7) claimed that a woman was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson while two others lost their lives after Russian shelling of border areas of the Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast. Meanwhile, Russia claims to have shot down another Ukrainian drone, on Monday, near its capital city of Moscow.

Russia shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv region

“A difficult night for Kherson...The Russian army continued to shell Kherson residents’ homes in the central part of the city,” said Ukrainian city’s governor Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram. According to the Ukrainian official, the shelling had started around midnight and lasted for several hours.

This comes as the Ukrainian military has reported an increase in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region in recent days. Notably, both the city of Kherson and parts of the Kharkiv region are directly adjacent to the front line.

Separately, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, also took to Telegram and said two civilians had been killed and three others wounded during Russian shelling of border areas of Kharkiv region on Monday morning.

The incident on Monday also comes nearly a week after Ukraine also reported the death of a doctor in the Russian shelling of a Kherson hospital. Kyiv recaptured Kherson city and the surrounding region in November after months of Russian occupation.

22 soldiers return in prisoner swap with Russia: Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine carried out a series of prisoner exchanges on Monday, with 22 Ukrainian soldiers returning home, on Monday (August 7), said officials in Kyiv. The announcement was made by Yermak who said that those released included two officers, sergeants and privates who fought in different parts of the front.

In a video posted on Telegram, soldiers wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags posing for pictures and shouting “Glory to Ukraine”. According to the Ukrainian official, some servicemen were also injured.

“Today we have returned 22 Ukrainian fighters home from captivity,” said Yermak. The oldest of them was 54 years old and the youngest 23, he added. However, there is no immediate comment from Moscow about the recent prisoner exchange.

Russia claims to have shot down drone near Moscow

In a recently reported rise of drone attacks in and around Moscow, Russia, on Monday (August 7) claimed that it shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of the capital city. The incident is said to have taken place in Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometres from Moscow.

Addressing the supposed encounter, Russian regional governor Vladislav Shapsha took to Telegram and wrote that it “affected neither people nor infrastructure”. He also said that the drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defence system in the Ferzikovsky district overnight.

Last week, on Thursday, Russia said that it shot down seven drones over the region, which did not result in any reported casualties. This also comes a day after Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a drone targeting the Russian capital had been shot down by the city’s air defences.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

