/'Will advice PM Modi on how to deal with Trump but...': Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to US tariffs on India

A close friend of Indian PM Narendra Modi and the strongest ally of US President Donald Trump - Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - has reacted to the ongoing trade war between India and the United States. Netanyahu, in a statement, said that the ongoing trade negotiations will be good for both India and the US and that he would give tips to PM Modi to deal with Trump, but not publically. While he did not delve into the crisis unfolding due to Trump's additional tariffs on India and his angst against India for buying Russian oil, the Israeli PM did urge New Delhi to solve its tariff issue with the US. He added that both countries should find a ‘common ground’ to resolve the ongoing issues. He also expressed his desire to visit India and spoke about cooperation between India and Israel. Netanyahu had visited India in 2018, and his bonhomie with the Indian PM had made headlines worldwide.

In an interaction with a group of visiting Indian journalists, Netanyahu said, “It will be in the interest of India and the US to resolve the tariff issue,” Netanyahu said, reported PTI. "Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine. Yes, I would give Modi some advice (on dealing with Trump), but privately.” He then added, “There is a basic understanding in the relationship between India and the US. The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue. ”Such a resolution will be good for Israel as well as both countries are our friends,” he added.

'I miss India': Netanyahu

Netanyahu, who shares a close relationship with Indian PM Narendra Modi, expressed his desire to visit India again, saying he misses the country. He noted that Israel had developed advanced technologies for screening data and monitoring social networks, and mentioned ongoing cooperation with India in this area. Without sharing specific details, he said Israel was keen to finalise mutual defence and economic agreements with India at the earliest. When asked about Israel’s involvement during Operation Sindoor, Netanyahu stated that military equipment provided by Israel to India before the conflict had performed effectively. He emphasised that the Israeli systems used during the operation were battle-proven, highlighting that they were developed in real combat situations rather than just in laboratories. He described defence cooperation between India and Israel as strong and built on a solid foundation.