/'Will achieve goals set by President Putin': Russia says it has ‘no alternative’ but to keep fighting in Ukraine after Trump's ‘paper tiger' insult

The Kremlin rejected Donald Trump’s “paper tiger” remark, insisting Russia will continue its Ukraine campaign. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Russia a “bear”, dismissed Kyiv’s chances of reclaiming land, and criticised stalled US-Russia relations.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday (September 24) it had no choice but to press ahead with its military campaign in Ukraine, pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger”. “We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals set by President Putin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Moscow’s preferred term for the war. “We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative,” he told a Russian newspaper in a radio interview.
A day earlier, Trump said Ukraine could win back all the territory taken by Moscow, calling Russia a “paper tiger” with a struggling economy. It was a sharp turn in his stance on the war, now in its fourth year.
Moscow rejected Trump’s claim, insisting that its troops were moving forward “on all fronts”. The Kremlin dismissed the idea that Kyiv could recover all its captured land.
Asked about Trump’s “paper tiger” remark, Peskov said, “Russia is a bear, not a tiger, and there is no such thing as a paper bear.” He admitted the country faced “tensions and problems in various sectors of the economy” but said, “Russia maintains its macroeconomic stability.”
The Kremlin also spoke on normalisation of relations with Washington. Efforts to improve ties since Trump returned to the White House in January had brought “close to zero” results, Peskov said. “This track is sluggish, very sluggish,” he added. Moscow has tried to widen talks with Washington beyond Ukraine, suggesting possible economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two nuclear powers. So far, those efforts have stalled.