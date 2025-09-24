/'Will achieve goals set by President Putin': Russia says it has ‘no alternative’ but to keep fighting in Ukraine after Trump's ‘paper tiger' insult

The Kremlin said on Wednesday (September 24) it had no choice but to press ahead with its military campaign in Ukraine, pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger”. “We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals set by President Putin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Moscow’s preferred term for the war. “We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative,” he told a Russian newspaper in a radio interview.

How did Trump’s comments spark this reaction?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A day earlier, Trump said Ukraine could win back all the territory taken by Moscow, calling Russia a “paper tiger” with a struggling economy. It was a sharp turn in his stance on the war, now in its fourth year.

How does Russia view its progress in Ukraine?

Moscow rejected Trump’s claim, insisting that its troops were moving forward “on all fronts”. The Kremlin dismissed the idea that Kyiv could recover all its captured land.

Why did Russia call itself a ‘bear’?

Asked about Trump’s “paper tiger” remark, Peskov said, “Russia is a bear, not a tiger, and there is no such thing as a paper bear.” He admitted the country faced “tensions and problems in various sectors of the economy” but said, “Russia maintains its macroeconomic stability.”

What about US-Russia ties?