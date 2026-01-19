/'We will find answers', says Spain PM Pedro Sanchez after train crash kills at least 39

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday (January 19) during a press conference said the country will investigate the causes behind the deadly train crash that has left at least 39 people dead, calling the incident “a very sad day for everyone in Spain”. Speaking at a press conference in Adamuz, near the site of Sunday’s derailment, Sanchez said his thoughts were with the victims and their families, offering condolences and solidarity on behalf of the country. He praised the efforts of emergency responders and public servants at every level, from medics and local authorities to the national government, highlighting their professionalism and humanity as they worked through the night amid what he described as “pain and tragedy”.

While acknowledging that many people are asking how such a disaster could happen, Sanchez said answers would come through time and the work of specialists investigating the incident. He also announced three days of national mourning, beginning at midnight tonight and lasting until Thursday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Adamuz mayor Rafael Angel Moreno Reyes thanked local residents who rushed to help in the immediate aftermath of the crash, bringing blankets and food to the scene. Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno described the derailment as an unprecedented catastrophe, confirming that 48 people remain in hospital and that authorities are still working to identify those who have died. He warned that many difficult hours of work lie ahead.