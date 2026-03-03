/‘Noting I saw that made me realise he was trafficking women’: Bill Clinton on ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 18:29 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 18:35 IST
File photo Photograph: (DOJ/AFP)

Story highlights

Former US President Bill Clinton testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee in the Epstein Files probe, stating he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and had cut ties years before Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea.

Former US President Bill Clinton testified in the Epstein Files on Monday (March 2), where he said that he did not know about the crimes of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A US congressional committee released the recording of Clinton's deposition, made under oath, to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee. Clinton told the committee that he had separated ways from Epstein years before he entered a 2008 guilty plea to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

The former president said he first met Epstein when he boarded the financier's private jet in 2002. "There's nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realise he was trafficking women," he told the committee.

Trump told about 'some great times' with Epstein

Clinton also recalled a conversation with Donald Trump, where the current president told him he had "some great times" with Epstein. "Somehow, [Donald Trump] knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein's aircraft," Clinton told the committee. "He said, 'You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal'," Clinton said. He said Trump had never "said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper concerning Epstein."

Earlier, during his testimony on Friday (Feb 27), Clinton said that he had only a “brief acquaintance with [Jeffrey] Epstein” that ended “years before his crimes came to light” and that he never saw “what was truly going on” with the late sex offender. “The girls and women whose lives Jeffrey Epstein destroyed deserve not only justice, but healing,” Clinton said.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

