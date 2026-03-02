/Attacks on Iran will ‘continue until all of our objectives are achieved’: Trump issues fresh warning

US President Donald Trump issued a warning on Sunday (March 1) saying that the attacks on Iran would continue until all of the "objectives" are achieved. Posting a video message on his social media platform Truth Social, the American President said, “Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives."

He also confirmed that three US service members had been killed and added that there would likely be more casualties, vowing to avenge the deaths of Americans.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said, adding: “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”

The American president went on and justified his attacks on Iran, saying “an Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American… I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military police, to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death.”

This came after the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use UK military bases to launch attacks that degrade Iran’s missiles. Starmer released a recorded video and said that the “only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles”.