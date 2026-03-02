/Israel launches 'large-scale strikes' on Iran after 5 people injured in Jerusalem. Details inside

As the strikes between the US, Iran, and Israel continue a day after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Israeli military announced it was carrying out “large-scale strikes” on Tehran on Monday (March 2). “The Israeli Air Force ... has begun an additional wave of strikes against the Iranian terror regime at the heart of Tehran,” the IDF said in a statement, quoted by AFP. This came after Israeli rescue services claimed that five people were wounded in Jerusalem on Sunday (March 1) after missiles were fired from Iran. Earlier, at least nine people were killed in the Beit Shemesh region, central Israel, according to Israeli police.

This came just hours after the US President Donald Trump issued a warning on Sunday (March 1) saying that the attacks on Iran would continue until all of the "objectives" are achieved. Posting a video message on his social media platform Truth Social, the American President said, “Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives."

He also confirmed that three US service members had been killed and added that there would likely be more casualties, vowing to avenge the deaths of Americans.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said, adding: “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”

Attacks will ‘continue until all of our objectives are achieved'