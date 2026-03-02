/FACT CHECK: Benjamin Netanyahu assassinated in Iranian strike? Truth behind massive claim

Viral social media claims alleging that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was assassinated in an Iranian strike or fled to Germany are false and unverified. There is no official confirmation supporting these rumours.
Amid the escalated tensions in the Middle East and after the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public appearance. He was the first person to claim, via a video message, that the Ayatollah was killed in an Israeli strike.
Amid his suspected absence, multiple reports surfaced on social media that claimed that Netanyahu's aircraft allegedly flew to Germany. The reports cited alleged flight radar data of the aircraft used by the Israel PM.
There is no confirmation or evidence that Netanyahu left Israel or flew to Germany amid the war with Iran. In fact, the PMO stated that Netanyahu met the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Staff, and the Director of the Mossad in Tel Aviv on Sunday (March 1).
"Yesterday here, in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded," a statement from Netanyahu in the update read.
Moreover, the claim of Netanyahu being assassinated in an Iranian strike also went viral on the internet. The reports are baseless as there's no credibility in the sources.