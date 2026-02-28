/'$5,000 to kill Donald Trump': Undercover video shows alleged Iran link in Trump’s 2024 assassination attempt

LOGIN
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 01:07 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 01:07 IST

An undercover video presented in a Brooklyn courtroom allegedly links Iran to a 2024 assassination attempt plot against Donald Trump. Prosecutors claim Pakistani national Asif Merchant tried to hire two men to kill Trump for $5,000 upfront.

A newly released undercover video, which was shown in a Brooklyn courtroom, has shown an alleged Iran link to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

The operative, who prosecutors say tried to hire two men to kill Trump for $5,000 upfront, demonstrated the plan by placing a vape pen on a napkin to signify his “target,” the hidden camera video released by the New York Post showed.

“This is the target. How will it die?” Asif Merchant said in the meeting. Merchant was a 47-year-old Pakistani national who entered the US in April 2024. He was accused of attempting to recruit individuals he believed were hired killers.

Prosecutors claimed that the man offered cash payments and discussed staging a protest near a campaign rally to create confusion and allow the attackers to escape.

It was also alleged that Merchant believed Trump's policies had harmed Muslim-majority countries and acted with backing from individuals allegedly connected to Iran.

