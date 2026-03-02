Google Preferred
  Wion
  Trending
‘Son of a b***h, burn in hell!’: Anchor lashes out at late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei | WATCH

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 11:33 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 12:47 IST
People mourning Khamenei's death Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

After US-Israel strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, reactions ranged from mourning in Tehran to sharp criticism abroad. A viral clip showed Sky News Australia anchor Rita Panahi condemning Khamenei with harsh language, sparking widespread debate online.

After US-Israel strikes on Iran that led to the killing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday (Feb 28), Tehran witnessed both sorrow and celebration. Amid mixed reactions from within the country and across the world, a clip circulated online showing a news anchor on Sky News Australia using curse words for the killed leader. The anchor, Rita Panahi, said, “A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, burn in hell!”

Also read: Attacks on Iran will ‘continue until all of our objectives are achieved’: Trump issues fresh warning

The clip went viral shortly, with one of the X users saying, “Sky News Australia is a whole different vibe.” Another wrote, “Aaaahhh, this hits the spot.” A user even praised her as “A real Persian princess.”

Meanwhile, from the other section, the Iranian state TV announced Khamenei’s death with the presenter struggling to speak due to holding back tears. On Press TV, widely shared videos showed people wailing, crying and in some cases collapsing after hearing the news.

Also read: Israel launches 'large-scale strikes' on Iran after 5 people injured in Jerusalem. Details inside

Meanwhile, the American President Donald Trump, while issuing a fresh warning on Sunday (March 1), said that the attacks on Tehran would continue until all of the "objectives" are achieved. He posted a video message on his social media platform, Truth Social and said that “combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives."

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said, adding: “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

