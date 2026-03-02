After US-Israel strikes on Iran that led to the killing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday (Feb 28), Tehran witnessed both sorrow and celebration. Amid mixed reactions from within the country and across the world, a clip circulated online showing a news anchor on Sky News Australia using curse words for the killed leader. The anchor, Rita Panahi, said, “A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, burn in hell!”

The clip went viral shortly, with one of the X users saying, “Sky News Australia is a whole different vibe.” Another wrote, “Aaaahhh, this hits the spot.” A user even praised her as “A real Persian princess.”

Meanwhile, from the other section, the Iranian state TV announced Khamenei’s death with the presenter struggling to speak due to holding back tears. On Press TV, widely shared videos showed people wailing, crying and in some cases collapsing after hearing the news.

Meanwhile, the American President Donald Trump, while issuing a fresh warning on Sunday (March 1), said that the attacks on Tehran would continue until all of the "objectives" are achieved. He posted a video message on his social media platform, Truth Social and said that “combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives."