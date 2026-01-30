/‘Hopefully we won’t have to use it’: Trump confirms ‘very big, very powerful ships’ heading to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 29) said he hoped to avoid military action against Iran, but warned that “very big, very powerful ships" were sailing to Iran, even as he revealed plans to have further talks with Tehran on a possible nuclear deal. This comes as Iran, a day earlier, warned the United States that Tehran's armed forces have their "fingers on the trigger" and will respond "like never before" if America launches military strikes. The message came hours after Trump threatened "major destruction" and said a US naval armada was moving toward Iran at speed.

“Hopefully” won't have to use US military might

Speaking to reporters at the premiere of a documentary about his wife, Melania Trump, the POTUS said, “I built (up) the military in my first term, and now we have a group headed out to a place called Iran, and hopefully we won't have to use it.”

When asked if he was open to talks with Iran, Trump said: "I have had, and I am planning on it. Yes, we have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them."

Trump changing tune on Iran?

In recent days, Trump has intensified tensions with Iran, warning the nation that "time is running out" for Tehran to negotiate a deal regarding its nuclear programme. Writing on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump had said a "massive Armada" led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was heading toward Iranian waters.

"It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose," he wrote. Comparing the fleet to the one that carried out Operation Absolute Resolve, which ended with the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, he added, "Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary".

Trump urged Tehran to abandon its nuclear programme and return to negotiations. "Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties."