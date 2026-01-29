US President Donald Trump's top aide on Wednesday (Jan 28) slammed the European Union for its newly signed "Mother of all deals" with India. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was "very disappointed" with Europe and accused the bloc of putting commerce ahead of its political principles. His remarks came a day after India and the EU concluded what both sides described as a historic free trade agreement, one that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dubbed the "mother of all deals."

Also read | Israel hopes to conclude free trade agreement with India this year, says Ambassador Azar

Russian oil and alleged double standards

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent claimed European countries had been buying refined products made in India using Russian oil supplies. He also alleged that the EU had refused to align with the US on higher tariffs for Indian goods because it was busy negotiating the trade pact.

"They should do what's best for themselves," Bessent said. "But I will tell you, I found, I find the Europeans very disappointing".

He described the practice as Europe "funding the war against themselves," arguing that even as the continent bears the brunt of the conflict, it has continued to prioritise trade relationships over tightening economic pressure on Russia.

The comments underline growing frustration in Washington over Europe’s economic ties with both India and Russia. Last year, the US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil despite Western sanctions. Europe did not follow suit.

Instead, it pushed ahead with negotiations that finally wrapped up this week, delivering one of the largest trade agreements the EU has signed in years.

What the deal includes

Under the new pact, the EU will eliminate tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports by value over seven years. Duties on around 33 billion dollars worth of labour-intensive goods, including textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, will be scrapped as soon as the agreement comes into force.