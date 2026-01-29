Iran on Wednesday (Jan 28) hit back at US President Donald Trump, warning that its armed forces have their "fingers on the trigger" and will respond "like never before" if the United States launches military strikes. The message came hours after Trump threatened "major destruction" and said a US naval armada was moving toward Iran at speed.

Don't 'provoke' us: Iran

Taking to X, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned Trump that Iran's troops were ready to retaliate, if needed. "Our brave Armed Forces are prepared – with their fingers on the trigger – to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," he said.

Trump’s threat

Writing on Truth Social earlier in the day, Trump had said a "massive Armada" led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was heading toward Iranian waters.

"It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose," he wrote. Comparing the fleet to the one that carried out Operation Absolute Resolve, which ended with the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, he added, "Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary".

Trump urged Tehran to abandon its nuclear programme and return to negotiations. "Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties."

"Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" he warned. "As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again."

Iran’s response

Tehran did not take long to reply. Araghchi said Iran was prepared to retaliate and that the nation's troops have "their fingers on the trigger". However, he added that Iran was open to a "fair and equitable nuclear deal" but only on "equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation". He insisted Iran had never sought nuclear weapons and that such arms had "no place" in its security doctrine.

"Such weapons have no place in our security calculations, and we have NEVER sought to acquire them."