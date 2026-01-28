Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died after his Learjet 45 crash-landed at Baramati airport. A preliminary DGCA report confirmed the aircraft type, putting fresh focus on the jet's shocking safety record. Let's have a look at major incidents involving Learjet 45 over the years.
Introduced in the late 1990s by Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier, the Learjet 45 became a popular midsize business jet used for charter, government, and medical flights. It remained in production till 2007, following which it was replaced by the improved Learjet 45XR, which continued production until 2012.
While widely operated, its accident history shows repeated vulnerabilities during takeoff and landing, especially in challenging conditions. Wednesday’s crash in Baramati has now added another chapter to that record.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four other people, was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections when his plane was forced to crash-land at 8.45 am this morning.
All five passengers have been killed in the tragic crash. Additional information about the plane crash is awaited.
After landing at El Lencero airport, a Learjet 45 lost control and slid off the runway into grassy terrain.
All seven people on board were rescued. The aircraft was damaged beyond repair.
A Learjet 45 veered off the runway while landing at Mumbai airport during heavy rain.
The aircraft broke into two and caught a small fire. All eight occupants survived, though several were injured. Investigators cited poor weather and reduced visibility.
A Mexican Air Force Learjet 45 crashed moments after takeoff from El Lencero airport.
The aircraft failed to rotate, struck a berm, flew over trees and crashed in a field about 120 metres further, and burst into flames. All six military personnel on board were killed.
A Learjet 45XR was badly damaged during a landing attempt at the high-altitude Telluride airport.
The aircraft touched down off the runway on a snow-covered surface. All occupants survived, but the jet was damaged, with substantial damage sustained to the aeroplane's wing and fuselage
A government-operated Learjet 45 crashed on the Monte Pelvoux and Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca Avenues during its approach to Mexico City airport after encountering wake turbulence from a larger aircraft.
All nine people on board were killed, along with seven on the ground. Among the victims were Mexico's interior minister, Juan Camilo Mouriño Terrazo, and senior government officials - José Luis Santiago Vasconcelos, General Attorney,
Miguel Monterrubio Cubas, Director for Social Communication. 40 people on the ground were also injured in the crash, and at least 20 cars were destroyed.
Shortly after takeoff from Milan Linate Airport, a Learjet 45 struck a flock of pigeons, disabling both engines.
The pilots attempted to return but lost control during the descent. The jet crashed into a factory less than two minutes after takeoff. Both pilots were killed.