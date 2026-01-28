Introduced in the late 1990s by Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier, the Learjet 45 became a popular midsize business jet used for charter, government, and medical flights. It remained in production till 2007, following which it was replaced by the improved Learjet 45XR, which continued production until 2012.

While widely operated, its accident history shows repeated vulnerabilities during takeoff and landing, especially in challenging conditions. Wednesday’s crash in Baramati has now added another chapter to that record.