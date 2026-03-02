/“Cut off snake’s head”: US military says it destroyed headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

The US military claimed that it destroyed the headquarters of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards in strikes on the second day of its operations in the Islamic Republic. "America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement.

"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale US strike cut off the head of the snake," CENTCOM added.



The US-Israeli operation in Iran entered its second day after assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precision strike on a high-security compound in Tehran. Several other top leaders were also killed after the US and Israel, launched a massive coordinated aerial campaign on Saturday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The strikes, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, struck multiple sites across Iran. The strikes targeted government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities, specifically aiming to decapitate the highest levels of Iranian leadership.

Following Khamenei's death, the IRGC declared that the "killer of the Imam" would face "severe, decisive, and deterrent punishment.

In response, the US president said Washington would hit Iran with "force that has never been seen before" if it retaliated against US and Israeli strikes.

However, Trump said on Sunday that he will be talking to the new Iranian leaders without specifying any time for the talks.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner," Trump was quoted as saying by The Atlantic, as US and Israeli forces press a war against Iran for a second day.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)