/Israel calls up 100,000 reserve soldiers as Netanyahu vows to intensify Iran operation following Khamenei’s assassination

Israel on Sunday (Mar 01) announced a massive call-up of nearly 100,000 reserve forces as its military operations against Iran entered a critical phase. These soldiers are in addition to the 50,000 reservists currently on duty after the Gaza war, The Times of Israel reported. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), ground troops have been reinforced on Israel's borders with Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and in the West Bank.

The Home Front Command alone has mobilised 20,000 reservists, mainly for search-and-rescue efforts, according to the IDF. Reinforcements were also made in the Israeli Air Force, Israeli Navy, and the Intelligence Directorate.

The fresh mobilisation comes after the US-Israeli operation in Iran entered its second day after assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday in a US-Israeli strike on the Pasteur Street compound in central Tehran.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated decapitation military campaign specifically targeting the top leadership of the Islamic Republic. The strikes, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion (or Shield of Judah) by Israel, also hit key sites in Iran, including government buildings, military headquarters in Tehran, and suspected nuclear facilities.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the air campaign against Iran is only beginning while asserting that IDF operations will only increase even more in the coming days. Netanyahu emphasised that Israel will utilise its entire strength to ensure the existence and future of the Jewish state and recognised the assistance provided by the United States during the operation.

"We are in a campaign in which we are bringing the entire strength of the IDF, as never before, to this campaign to ensure our existence and our future. "This combination of forces allows us to do what I have been hoping to do for 40 years - to strike the terrorist regime squarely in the hip. That is what I promised, and that is what we will do," he added.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)