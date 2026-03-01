/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Hyderabad reception: Strictly invitation-only event due to security concerns

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding has become one of the most talked-about events in the country. Days after tying the knot, the couple are set to host their reception in Hyderabad, where members of the film fraternity from different languages will be invited. However, amid all the excitement, the couple have announced that their wedding reception in Hyderabad will be a strictly invitation-only event. It is set to take place on March 4.

Vijay and Rashmika got hitched in a private ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family on February 26.

Rashmika and Vijay to hold an invite-only reception

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's team have shared a lengthy statement about their reception, which is set to take place in Hyderabad.



In the statement, the couple said that their wedding has become one of the most celebrated events in the country. Informing fans about their reception, they said that the evening will be restricted, with tightened security.

The statement said,“Virosh Wedding Reception to Remain a Strictly Invitation-Only Event; Fans and Guests are being Requested to Support Safety Measures.”

The reception will see people from the film fraternity across the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with leaders from the political world and administrative circles.

''Due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and in consultation with authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted. Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion and potential safety risks,'' the statement reads.

Expressing gratitude towards all the love and support, the couple said,''Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”

Rashmika and Vijay visit the temple

Days after arriving in Hyderabad, the couple stepped out on March 1 to visit Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to seek blessings. Guarded by heavy security, the couple looked happy as they offered prayers and then posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the temple. They also distributed sweets to fans and media personnel.