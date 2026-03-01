/'I will be talking to them': Trump says Iran's new leaders want to talk after killing of Khamenei

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 01) said he would be talking to Iranian leaders but did not specify the timing, AFP reported, citing The Atlantic. The US-Israeli operation in Iran entered its second day after assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday in a precision strike on the Pasteur Street compound in central Tehran.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner," Trump was quoted as saying by The Atlantic, as US and Israeli forces press a war against Iran for a second day.

The US president asserted that Iran should have "done it sooner, they could have made a deal. They played too cute," while adding that "most of those people are gone," referring to the Iranian leadership which has been in years of on-and-off talks with the US and other Western governments.

In a separate interview, Trump claimed that 48 senior Iranian leaders had been killed in the military strikes that were launched by the United States and Israel in the early hours of Saturday.

"Nobody can believe the success we're having; 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview by Fox News.

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated decapitation military campaign specifically targeting the top leadership of the Islamic Republic. The strikes, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion (or Shield of Judah) by Israel, also hit key sites in Iran, including government buildings, military headquarters in Tehran, and suspected nuclear facilities.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian embassy in Jakarta welcomed Indonesia's offer to mediate between Tehran and Washington, indicating a softening in Tehran’s stance, even as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed the "most intense offensive operation in history" following the death of Khamenei.

