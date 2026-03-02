/Unsinkable? What would it actually take for Iran to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln?

Sinking the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln requires penetrating advanced Aegis defences. Iran would need a massive saturation attack of drones and missiles just to damage its flight deck.
Deployed to the Middle East, the USS Abraham Lincoln serves as a primary deterrent against regional threats. While Iran frequently parades its vast anti-ship missile arsenal, actually sinking a heavily defended American supercarrier requires overcoming unprecedented military hurdles.
Weapons must first bypass a highly advanced naval defensive ring. Escort destroyers utilise the Aegis Combat System and SM-6 interceptors to detect and destroy incoming threats up to 300 miles away from the main carrier.
Iran relies on advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles and supersonic anti-ship systems with a 290-kilometre range. These projectiles travel at extreme speeds, drastically reducing the crucial reaction time for American air defence systems.
A major hurdle for Iranian forces is accurately targeting a vessel constantly moving at speeds exceeding 30 knots. Striking such a fast-moving warship requires continuous real-time satellite tracking capabilities that Tehran currently does not possess.
To bypass American defences, Iran would have to execute a massive saturation attack. Launching hundreds of attack drones and ballistic missiles simultaneously could theoretically drain the interceptor stockpiles of the US naval escort ships.
Sending the carrier to the ocean floor is nearly impossible with conventional weapons. However, a single successful strike could severely damage the flight deck, halting F-35C jet operations and delivering a significant tactical victory.
