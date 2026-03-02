LOGIN
’100,000 tons of warship’: Why sinking the USS Abraham Lincoln is Iran’s almost impossible dream

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 01:25 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 01:31 IST

Iran claimed to hit the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln with four missiles. Sinking the heavily fortified American supercarrier remains an almost impossible military feat.

4 Ballistic Missiles Claim
(Photograph: AI Generated)

4 Ballistic Missiles Claim

Amid rising tensions, Iran claimed it struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles. However, the US Central Command swiftly dismissed the claim as a lie, confirming the weapons did not even come close to the nuclear-powered supercarrier.

100,000-Tonne Steel Fortress
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100,000-Tonne Steel Fortress

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier weighing over 100,000 tonnes. Measuring more than 1,000 feet in length, this massive $6.8 billion vessel operates as a floating city of war, currently carrying more than 5,600 personnel in the Middle East.

Escort of 3 Destroyers
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Escort of 3 Destroyers

American supercarriers never travel alone and are constantly protected by a formidable Carrier Strike Group. The Lincoln is currently flanked by three guided-missile destroyers, which form a protective ring to detect and neutralise incoming threats early.

SM-6 Interceptor Missiles
(Photograph: AI Generated)

SM-6 Interceptor Missiles

The accompanying warships are equipped with the highly advanced Aegis combat system. This sophisticated technology uses hundreds of interceptors, including SM-6 missiles, specifically engineered to shoot down enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons.

Fleet of 90 Aircraft
(Photograph: AFP)

Fleet of 90 Aircraft

The carrier itself serves as a massive mobile airbase, capable of holding up to 90 aircraft. Advanced F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets maintain a constant combat air patrol to intercept potential threats hundreds of miles away from the ship.

1,000 Watertight Compartments
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1,000 Watertight Compartments

Even if an enemy weapon miraculously bypasses the outer defences, sinking the carrier remains highly unlikely. The hull is constructed from high-tensile steel and features thousands of watertight compartments, ensuring the ship stays afloat even if several sections flood.

1 Iranian Corvette Sunk
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1 Iranian Corvette Sunk

While Iran failed to hit the massive supercarrier, the American forces delivered a devastating blow in return. During Operation Epic Fury, the US military successfully struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette, sending the vessel to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman.

