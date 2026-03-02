Iran claimed to hit the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln with four missiles. Sinking the heavily fortified American supercarrier remains an almost impossible military feat.
Amid rising tensions, Iran claimed it struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles. However, the US Central Command swiftly dismissed the claim as a lie, confirming the weapons did not even come close to the nuclear-powered supercarrier.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier weighing over 100,000 tonnes. Measuring more than 1,000 feet in length, this massive $6.8 billion vessel operates as a floating city of war, currently carrying more than 5,600 personnel in the Middle East.
American supercarriers never travel alone and are constantly protected by a formidable Carrier Strike Group. The Lincoln is currently flanked by three guided-missile destroyers, which form a protective ring to detect and neutralise incoming threats early.
The accompanying warships are equipped with the highly advanced Aegis combat system. This sophisticated technology uses hundreds of interceptors, including SM-6 missiles, specifically engineered to shoot down enemy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons.
The carrier itself serves as a massive mobile airbase, capable of holding up to 90 aircraft. Advanced F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets maintain a constant combat air patrol to intercept potential threats hundreds of miles away from the ship.
Even if an enemy weapon miraculously bypasses the outer defences, sinking the carrier remains highly unlikely. The hull is constructed from high-tensile steel and features thousands of watertight compartments, ensuring the ship stays afloat even if several sections flood.
While Iran failed to hit the massive supercarrier, the American forces delivered a devastating blow in return. During Operation Epic Fury, the US military successfully struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette, sending the vessel to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman.